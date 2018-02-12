Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Seventeen-year-old Trayvon Martin’s death in 2012 at the hands of gunman George Zimmerman was a catalyzing event for Black Lives Matter and other criminal justice reform activists.

The incident launched conversations about gun control, racial profiling and other charged political issues. On Saturday (Feb. 10), JAY-Z appeared in Miami at the Trayvon Martin Peace Walk to lend the movement support.

“We want to make sure that we stand and support and never forget that Trayvon serves as a beacon of light to the people out here,” he said at the event. “So you guys will never have to go through the pain and hurt that these guys went through.”

Zimmerman opened fire on the unarmed Martin in February 2012, claiming self-defense. The following year, he was acquitted of second-degree murder charges and walked free. JAY-Z says Martin’s death and the subsequent events will forever hold a place in the story of American racial injustice.

“His name will sit alongside the greats who lost their lives to push our culture forward — the Martin Luther Kings, the Gandhis,” he said. “That’s the intention that we set, that his name serves as a beacon of light and hope to push us in a better direction, so thank you guys for your support. Thank you for being here.”

Watch JAY-Z speak at the March here: