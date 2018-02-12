Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Elton John may be retiring from the road, but the pop legend will soon be crafting new music that will live forever.

John has just confirmed that he will indeed be working on music for the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s The Lion King.

“They need to have a new end credits song,” John revealed to The Sun. “There’s going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original: ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight?,’ ‘Hakuna Matata,’ ‘I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,’ and ‘Circle of Life.’

“And then there will be an end, closing song, and we’ve been speaking to Beyoncé’s people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook up something,” he added, referencing U.K. theater icon Tim Rice, who John worked with on the original score. “That’s going out in 2019 as well. And it will be great to work with her. So we will see.”

Beyoncé will also star in the remake, with a cast featuring Donald Glover and Seth Rogan.

Although the movie is set for a summer 2019 release, Elton John says he’s seen a “little bit” of the opening sequence, and called it “amazing.” He also shouted out the movie’s director, Jon Favreau, complimenting his work on the 2016 remake of Disney classic The Jungle Book.