By Hayden Wright
Bruno Mars’ album 24K Magic is a juggernaut that won’t quit. It’s certified double platinum, earned a GRAMMY for Album of the Year and launched the hit singles “That’s What I Like,” “Chunky” and “Versace On The Floor.”
As a final flourish, Bruno dropped the “Finesse” remix, featuring hip-hop supernova Cardi B. The duo will perform 23 dates together to conclude Mars’ 24K Magic world tour. The tour has already grossed more than $200 million worldwide, reports Billboard, and entertained 2 million fans and counting. The addition of Cardi B is destined to boost ticket sales and set the stage for memorable, high-energy performances.
The final leg kicks off September 7 in Denver and concludes with four dates at Los Angeles’ Staples Center in late October. Tickets go on sale this Friday via LiveNation.
See the dates below:
9/7 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
9/8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
9/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
9/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
9/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
9/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
9/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
9/23 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
9/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
9/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/1 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/2 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/20 – Austin, TX** @ Circuit of the Americas
10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center