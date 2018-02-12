Photo: Xinhua / Joe Russo / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Bruno Mars’ album 24K Magic is a juggernaut that won’t quit. It’s certified double platinum, earned a GRAMMY for Album of the Year and launched the hit singles “That’s What I Like,” “Chunky” and “Versace On The Floor.”

As a final flourish, Bruno dropped the “Finesse” remix, featuring hip-hop supernova Cardi B. The duo will perform 23 dates together to conclude Mars’ 24K Magic world tour. The tour has already grossed more than $200 million worldwide, reports Billboard, and entertained 2 million fans and counting. The addition of Cardi B is destined to boost ticket sales and set the stage for memorable, high-energy performances.

The final leg kicks off September 7 in Denver and concludes with four dates at Los Angeles’ Staples Center in late October. Tickets go on sale this Friday via LiveNation.

See the dates below:

9/7 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

9/8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

9/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

9/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

9/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/23 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/1 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/2 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/20 – Austin, TX** @ Circuit of the Americas

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center