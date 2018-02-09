By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

To the delight of many, Tongan flagbearer Pita Taufatofua walked shirtless once again despite the frigid temperatures at the Pyeongchang Olympics opening ceremony.

The Olympic taekwondo competitor gained worldwide attention due to his dramatic walk and chiseled physique during the 2016 Rio de Janiero Olympics opening ceremony. This year he braved the below-freezing temperatures glistening in oil as well as wearing sandals and the traditional Tongan ceremonial dress.

During Rio in 2016 – pita competed in taekwondo and lost in the first round – the Olympics inspired him to quit his job as a social worker and begin training as a cross-country skier.

The 34-year-old traveled extensively in order to qualify for the 2018 Olympics and had to practice on roller skis due to the warm climate in Australia.

