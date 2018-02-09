James Corden (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Hayden Wright

Late-night funnyman (and Tony-winning musical theater actor) James Corden stars in the new movie Peter Rabbit and sings a song written by Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig on the soundtrack.

Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig wrote one of the songs Corden performed for the film. “I Promise You” is a lighthearted pop-rock track with an arrangement and meter vaguely reminiscent of… Vampire Weekend. Still, Corden brings his marquee charisma to the indie-inflected tune.

Lyrically, the song urges listeners to cheer up in the face of adversity: “Life’s rough when you feel confused/ Still rough when you hear the news that/ each day gotta pick and choose…/ No hate, no fear could ever keep us down / We’ll stick together.”

From the director of Easy A and Annie, Peter Rabbit also stars Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie and Daisy Ridley. Adapted from the beloved Beatrix Potter books, the movie follows an animated Peter Rabbit and his live-action pals.

Peter Rabbit hits theaters today. Listen to “I Promise You” here: