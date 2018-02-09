By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This may be the cheesiest photo shoot ever — and it’s absolutely perfect.

Karen Bell met her future husband Donnie in the parking lot of a Texas taco bell, and the two instantly hit it off.

After 30 years of marriage, they found out the fast food chain where they met was going to be torn down, so they decided to capture some yummy memories.

In a blog post on Love What Matters, Karen explains how they first met: “It all started when a girl met a boy in the parking lot of Taco Bell over 30 years ago. Cruising Center Street in Deer Park was what we did for fun back then — we would stop at the Taco Bell parking lot to talk to cute guys. Well I married that cute guy, Donnie, nine months later.”

“Every time we would pass that Taco Bell we would always say, ‘Awe, that’s our Taco Bell,’ Karen explains about the sentimentality of the location. “Our two sons always laughed at us.” 29-years-later the couple were devastated upon finding out the location was to be torn down but were elated when they heard it would be rebuilt.

“I told Donnie, ‘For our 30th anniversary, we need to do a photo shoot there to celebrate at the place our love story began,'” and that’s exactly what they did.

While some might have been embarrassed to take photos in a Taco Bell, Karen shrugged off onlookers. After beating ovarian cancer in 2014, she learned to treasure every day, especially those filled with cheesy love and cheesy tacos.