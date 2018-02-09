Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Cardi B. is loud, brash unapologetic and the breakout star of 2017 making waves in the new year. She’s also a staunch feminist.

The rapper opened up about her feminist beliefs in a new interview with i-D, recalling her own rags to riches success story and winning against all odds.

“Being a feminist is such a great thing and some people feel like someone like me can’t be as great as that. But then some people are smart but they don’t have no common sense,” Cardi B. said.

“They think feminism is great and only a woman that can speak properly, that has a degree, who is a boss, a businessperson… they think only Michelle Obama can be a feminist. But being a feminist is real simple; it’s that a woman can do things the same as a man. I’m equal to a (man),” the rapper added.

“Anything a man can do, I can do. I can finesse, I can hustle. We have the same freedom. I was top of the charts. I’m a woman and I did that. I do feel equal to a man.”