By Hayden Wright

Melissa Schuman, former member of the girl group Dream, made headlines in November when she published a blog post accusing Backstreet Boy Nick Carter of sexual assault.

Now, the singer and actress has moved forward with her claim, filing a police report in Santa Monica, California. Schuman made the announcement on Twitter that developments in the #MeToo movement empowered her to come forward.

“I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do,” she wrote. “Im filing a police report #timesup #bebrave #bethechange #metoo thank you @RAINN for empowering me to take this step.”

The local police department confirmed to E! News that it is looking into a report Schuman filed but would not name the subject of their investigation.

In her November blog post, Schuman claimed she and Carter were socializing at his home in 2002 when he forcibly performed oral sex on her and forced her to reciprocate, before raping her. Carter denied the allegations and said, “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.”