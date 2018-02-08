Filed Under:Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans
Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans had a romantic honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and they want to show you some of the highlights.

Ballerini has shared a romantic video montage of the young lovers cavorting in the idyllic locale, with the singer’s song, “Unapologetically” serving as the soundtrack.

The stunning landscape is an ideal backdrop for the good-looking pair as they celebrate their marriage, which occurred last December 2 while they were in Mexico.

Watch the video below.

