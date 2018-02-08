Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY Sports

By Robyn Collins

Did Justin Timberlake send a special message to his bestie, Ellen Degeneres, during his Super Bowl LII performance? Some people say yes.

The two are such good friends that the pop star was recently streamed in as one of the special guests for Degeneres’ 60th birthday show.

During the visit, the talk show host asked JT to give her a signal during his halftime show to show that he was thinking of her. She gave some suggestions for dance moves that involved shoulder tapping and rubbing his stomach “in a sexual way.”

The pop star repeated the suggested move and replied, “Well, you are my other girl, OK.”

Fans began to send clips of moments in the halftime performance that may or may not have been the requested signal to Ellen.

Degeneres shared a post with the clips, as well as a special clip that JT may have made just for her.

She concluded by saying Timberlake “sure does know how to make a girl feel special.”