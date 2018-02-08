By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

When everyone turns and looks at the bride, always look at the groom — because his reaction says it all.

Nicole Simons and her husband-to-be Peter had the chance to see each other right before their wedding ceremony to share a special moment. But when Peter laid eyes on his beautiful bride, the waterworks instantly began.

“We had been planning this day for over a year and we were both so excited, but nervous at the same time,” Nicole says in a blog post on Love What Matters.

The Canadian couple had love in their eyes during the first look, as family peered out a nearby window watching the emotions unfold on a nearby bridge.

“As my bridal party and I stood waiting for our photographer to get my husband-to-be into position, my mom turned around and said, ‘Oh my god, he looks like he is going to pass out,'” she explains. “Our photographer was holding him up on his way to the bridge. At this point, I suddenly became very nervous. Was he having second thoughts?”

As Nicole and her photographer Jess Collins approached Peter from behind to get into position for the photo shoot, they could see Peter’s shoulders shaking, so Nicole looked to her bridesmaids for advice on what to do. She finally poked him in the back and watched as he bent forward and shook as if he was collapsing on himself. “I did not know what was happening, and then I realized he was crying.”

Nicole said “at that moment, it was just him and me, tears and all. It is a moment in time that will last in my memory forever.

“His reaction was everything I could have hoped for and more. I had dreamt of what his reaction would be and this was nowhere near what I imagined. It was so much better.

“If this was a taste of what life was going to be like, I had chosen the right man,” Nicole says about the experience. “Together we would face everything. Thick and thin. Laughter and Tears. No matter what, we would face it together in each other’s arms.”