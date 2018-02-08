By Scott T. Sterling
Depeche Mode isn’t quite finished with North America yet.
Related: Depeche Mode Take to the Stars in Moody ‘Cover Me’ Video
The legendary band has revealed a handful of North American dates, which will be their last on the “Global Spirit Tour.”
The new round of dates kick off on May 22 in Anaheim, CA, zipping across the continent until the group winds up in Toronto, Canada, on June 11.
See the complete slate of Depeche Mode’s North American tour dates for the “Global Spirit Tour” 2018 below.
05/22 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
05/ 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/27 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
05/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BoK Center
06/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/03- Philadelphia, PA @Wells Fargo Center
06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @Barclays Center
06/09- Boston, MA @TD Garden
06/011 – Toronto, ON @Air Canada Centre