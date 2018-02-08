Filed Under:Adam Levine, maroon 5
Photo: Travis Schneider

By Scott T. Sterling

Maroon 5 have a new music video, and things get weird.

The surreal clip stars actress Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch, San Andreas) and frontman Adam Levine dealing with a series of bizarre scenarios while they work through their relationship, opening with the singer crashing her funeral only to brings her back to life with the sting of a scorpion.

Later in the video, the couple argues amidst an apocalyptic landscape while fire rains from the sky.

Watch the Dave Meyers-directed clip below.

