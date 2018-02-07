Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

To celebrate his son’s success, Will Smith has released his own hilarious version of Jaden Smith’s “Icon” music video from his album SYRE.

The younger Smith released the record in November along with the music video for “Icon.” In the video, the rapper is shown dancing in front of a Porsche with a mountain view in the background.

To celebrate the milestone of 100 million streams on Spotify, the Fresh Prince created a “Dad” version of the video. Will steps out of a car parked by a field wearing white tube socks and black slippers, doing a less than swaggy dance.

The proud father posted, “Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!”

Check out both videos below: