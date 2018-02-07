Filed Under:Migos
Photo: Rony Alwin

By Scott T. Sterling

Migos are taking the lyrics of their song “Stir Fry” literally.

Offset, Quavo and Takeoff have shared a new video featuring the Atlanta rappers strapping on aprons and adjusting jewelry in a kitchen to whip up an actual stir-fry meal.

Veggies are chopped, spices blended and sauces prepared in the mouth-watering “alternative” clip for the hit track.

The video was produced in conjunction with Tasty, Buzzfeed’s food network.

Watch it below.

