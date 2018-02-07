Filed Under:Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard
By Scott T. Sterling

Everybody loves a cute baby, and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley have one cute baby.

The country music couple welcomed daughter Olivia Rose on Dec. 23 of last year in Nashville, the little bundle of joy weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz. She measured 19¼ inches long.

Yesterday (Feb. 6), Hubbard shared a heartwarming video of his wife cajoling baby Olivia to smile for daddy, and it could very well be the cutest thing you see all day.

Revel in the baby magic below.

The stuff that’ll change a man and make ya eyes water.

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on

