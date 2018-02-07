Photo: George Walker IV / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

It is no secret that country superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have a special relationship.

The two artists often gush about each other online; he calls her The Queen and himself Mr. Yearwood.

Today, The Queen wished a happy 56th birthday to her husband with a photo from the early days.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend! I’m so lucky to get to celebrate with you. All my love, T,” she captioned the throwback shot.

Happy birthday, Mr. Yearwood.