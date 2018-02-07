Maybe artists should think twice before encouraging fans to rush the stage.
By Jon Wiederhorn

Travis Scott (real name Jacques Webster) has pled guilty to a charge disorderly conduct.

The charge stems from an incident last year at a concert in northwestern Arkansas, in which Scott allegedly “encouraged people to rush the stage” while he was performing, reports The Northwest Arkansas Decomcrat-Gazette.

In exchange for pleading guilty to disorderly conduct, misdemeanor charges of inciting a riot and endangering the welfare of a minor were dismissed.

Scott had to pay $640 for court-related costs and $6,825, split between two people who claimed they were injured at the show, reported the paper.

Scott’s attorney Doug Norwood said concert video of the show did not support the claims against the rapper and that the disorderly conduct charge will likely be expunged from Scott’s record down the road.

 

 

