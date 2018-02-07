By Joe Cingrana

“Baby Lucas” Warren has been named as Nestle’s 2018 Gerber ‘Spokesbaby!’

Nestle, the parent company of Gerber brand baby food, announced their newest addition to the family after sharing the results of the eighth annual ‘Gerber Baby Photo Search.’ Say hello to little “Baby Lucas” from Dalton, Georgia who was chosen to be the first-ever Gerber baby with Down Syndrome, among more than 140,000 entries.

Lucas’ family will receive $50,000 prize money as well as bragging rights over the coveted title of 2018 Gerber Spokesbaby. He will also be front and center on Gerber’s social media pages throughout 2018.

“Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby,” said Bill Partyka, CEO and president of Gerber. “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

In addition to Lucas being named as the Grand Prize winner, Gerber also honored twelve other tots in the “Giggles and Wiggles” and “Best Dressed” categories.

“This is such a proud moment for us as parents knowing that Lucas has a platform to spread joy, not only to those he interacts with every day but to people all over the country,” said Lucas’ mother, Cortney Warren. “We hope this opportunity sheds light on the special needs community and educates people that with acceptance and support, individuals with special needs have the potential to change the world – just like our Lucas!”

Inspired by the adorable baby photos the company has received from proud parents over the past 90 years, Gerber launched its first official “Photo Search” in 2010 and has continued the tradition every year since. For more information about Gerber’s 2017 ‘Photo Search,’ visit Gerber’s Facebook page.