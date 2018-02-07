By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Model Ashley Graham, known worldwide for her body-positive attitude and no-nonsense take on the term “plus-size” which she finds to be divisive to women, has enlisted her mother Linda to help promote her newest collection with the size-inclusive swimwear brand, Swimsuits For All.

Ashley shared some of her favorite snaps with her mom on location in Morocco on her Instagram page, displaying a wide range of the company’s suits as well as a promo where Linda addresses all the ways her daughter inspires others.

The campaign is perfectly titled “Power of the Journey” and, interestingly enough, documented the first time the 53-year-old mom ever wore a string bikini. Speaking with Vogue about the experience, Linda admitted her taste was always on the modest side. “Here I am at 53-years-old and in a hot pink string bikini,” she jokes in the interview, “but I was kind of in love with that swimsuit!”

It looks like this empowering pair had an absolute blast shooting these ads in the Moroccan desert.