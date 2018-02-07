Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Model Ashley Graham, known worldwide for her body-positive attitude and no-nonsense take on the term “plus-size” which she finds to be divisive to women, has enlisted her mother Linda to help promote her newest collection with the size-inclusive swimwear brand, Swimsuits For All.

Ashley shared some of her favorite snaps with her mom on location in Morocco on her Instagram page, displaying a wide range of the company’s suits as well as a promo where Linda addresses all the ways her daughter inspires others.

The campaign is perfectly titled “Power of the Journey” and, interestingly enough, documented the first time the 53-year-old mom ever wore a string bikini. Speaking with Vogue about the experience, Linda admitted her taste was always on the modest side. “Here I am at 53-years-old and in a hot pink string bikini,” she jokes in the interview, “but I was kind of in love with that swimsuit!”

It looks like this empowering pair had an absolute blast shooting these ads in the Moroccan desert.

Mom in my latest string bikini is making me feel ways

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

