Metallica / Courtesy BB Gun

By Hayden Wright

The late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton died in a tour bus accident in 1986. For decades, fans have grieved his death and immortalized his legacy.

Now, thanks to a fan petition, officials in the musician’s hometown, Castro Valley, California, have declared February 10 “Cliff Burton Day.” Metallica shared the news on Instagram, with a photo of the certificate.

“Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative and we’d like to send our appreciation and respect to all of you who continue to honor Cliff in your own personal ways,” the band said. “We love that he remains so revered.”

The effort to create an official holiday for Burton started as a Change.org petition created by diehard Metallica fans.

“Cliff Burton’s electrifying bass playing made him one of metal music’s most revered, respected and influential musicians,” the petition stated. “Cliff is a Castro Valley legend and we would like the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to commemorate February 10 (Cliff’s birthday) as ‘Cliff Burton Day’ in Castro Valley.”

Burton appeared on some of Metallica’s most important albums including Kill ‘Em All (1983), Ride the Lightning (1984) and Master of Puppets (1986).

See the proclamation here: