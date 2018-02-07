By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

When you have to add new layers of “space rules” to your friendly badminton match, you know it’s going to be one heck of a game!

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have successfully played the very first game of zero gravity badminton in space. American astronauts Mark Thomas Vande Hei and Joseph Akaba along with Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai joined Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaperlov and Alexander Misurkin for an epic doubles game miles above the Earth’s surface.

Badminton, according to ISS Commander Alexander Misurkin, was not chosen by accident, explaining to Roskosmos, “badminton for me is not a sport, and not even a hobby. Badminton is a lifestyle.”

Only in space: Cosmonauts face off against astronauts for the inaugural title of space badminton champion aboard the International Space Station. @roscosmos @NASA @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/BSwtniq2sz — Cormac Walsh (@CormacWalsh) February 6, 2018

NASA’s Mark Vande Hei noted after the match that in the future, “in ships that will carry us to other worlds, it is necessary to provide a separate module for such a game, since it is very useful from the point of view of psychological relaxation and strengthening of friendly relations in a team.”

In the end, there were no losers in this match because the friendships of the men aboard the ISS were taken to all new heights!