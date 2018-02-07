By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This blushing bride found the most beautiful way to include her late father in the festivities on her wedding day.

When Kait Olidis’s father passed away just a month before her 26th birthday from stage 4 lung and brain cancer, Kait decided to pick all of the petals off of the roses at his funeral and dried them out.

For her wedding, the roses were carefully packed as the filler in confetti cones, and while the lovebirds walked down the aisle, those same roses were tossed in the air to celebrate.

A few months after his passing, Kait and her mother had gone to see a Medium, whom Kait says gave her a clear message. “He told us to save him a seat, and he had the best seat in the house.” Her mother even sat next to a sign remembering her father during the nuptials and reception.

In a blog post on Love What Matters, Kait explains “at the time of my dad’s diagnosis, Benett (my now husband) and I had been dating for about seven years. Looking back, those seven years mean more to me than anything I could ever put into words. My dad loved Benett and loved us together as a couple.”

“As emotional as the day was, it gave me a lot of comfort,” Kait admits. “I chose to focus on the abundance of love that was surrounding us that day and not the lack thereof. My dad’s love was and always is present in my life and it was no different on my wedding day. He was there and we all felt it.”

For photographer Emily Curd, who captured the images, it was an equally emotional day.

“I knew I had to document her story exactly how it unfolded,” she told Radio.com. “I was shedding lots and lots of tears behind my camera. When she walked down the aisle, everyone was so quiet and was so emotional. No one was holding their tears back.”

Emily, who runs Emily Jean Photography, knows that Kait’s father was watching over everyone during the wedding.

“I was beyond proud to be able to document such precious moments and also to honour her father that day.”