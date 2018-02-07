Photo: Courtesy Def Jam

By Scott T. Sterling

Big Sean is ready to hit the road.

The rapper is set to embark on the Unfriendly Reminder Tour, which kicks of April 12 in Orlando, FL.

The tour will feature direct support from Playboi Carti, along with opening sets from Shy Glizzy and GASHI.

“Before I step into this new chapter of music, I was really sitting and reflecting on the past ten years and all we’ve accomplished,” Sean explained on Twitter today (Feb. 7). “So with the platform I have now, I thought it would be perfect to revisit a lot of the old music as well as the new classics on my next tour. But I’m gonna give you guys the opportunity to chose my setlist on this tour. Can’t wait to hit the road.”

Starting Feb. 8, fans will be able to vote for their top 20 songs ahead of each city’s tour date. In select cities yet to be announced, fans will also have the chance to win customized merch. Get more details and vote here.

Live Nation pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, February 8 between 10AM-10PM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 9.

See Big Sean’s Unfriendly Reminder Tour dates below:

4/12 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

4/14 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

4/15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

4/18 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

4/19 – Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

4/20 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

4/24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

4/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

4/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

4/29 – San Jose, CA @ Event Center at San Jose State University

5/1 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

5/3 – Vancouver, Canada @ PNE Forum

5/5 – Edmonton, Canada @ Shaw Conference Center

5/8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

5/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

5/10 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

5/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

5/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/15 – Washington, D.C. @Anthem

5/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

5/19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

5/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

5/22 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

5/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

5/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park

5/27 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

5/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

5/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

6/2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

6/3 – Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

Never miss a tour date from Big Sean with Eventful.