By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

We’re certain this kid has all the makings of a future CEO!

A girl scout in San Diego, CA had the brilliant idea to set up shop and sell her Girl Scout Cookies directly outside of a cannabis dispensary — and as you can imagine, it worked like a charm! According to the local ABC News affiliate, she sold over 300 boxes of the delicious cookies in just a few hours.

The dispensary, called Urbn Leaf, even posted an image on Instagram showing the disguised young lady hard at work outside their store. Some commenters were quick to judge, but the dispensary says her father was with her the entire time, she never set foot inside the store, and never broke any Girl Scout rules.

Kudos to this kid for thinking outside the (cookie) box… but what we really want to know is: Did she sell more Tagalongs or Thin Mints?

Trick question, everyone knows potheads love Samoas the best.