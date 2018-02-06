Filed Under:Julia Michaels
Photo: Dan MacMedan /USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Julia Michaels is in heaven.

The pop singer has revealed the music video for “Heaven,” her contribution to the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

The clip for the sultry track finds Michaels singing the song while wearing a tailored suit inside an opulent apartment. Images of men (often half-dressed) dancing and moving around the space are interspersed throughout the clip. Watch it below.

The Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack is set for release this Friday, Feb. 9. The movie hits big screens on the same day.

