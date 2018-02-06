By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Private photo shoots are a great way for people to document, remember, and ultimately share important events in their lives — like baby gender reveals and engagements — and for this Oregon couple who were married in 2015, they knew this occasion would be no different.

While infertility is an emotional battle for couples struggling to have children, receiving embryos is a sign of hope in the process and this couple wanted to celebrate it. So, as Mickey and Samantha Clark were delivering their embryos, they decided to have a little fun on the journey.

“They were going to mail our embryos via FedEx to our new clinic,” Mickey told Radio.com. “We didn’t really trust a stranger to take them, so we just decided to take them ourselves.”

“We asked our embryologist for permission before taking them on our little adventure. It started out as a joke, like ‘we should take pictures’ then it started happening and we just kept going.”

Mickey also admits that the couple received some strange looks from the McDonald’s employees while they posed with their cardboard box but they didn’t mind because thanks to those embryos, the lovebirds now have triplets and can create triple the memories and photos with their new family.

“We had a lot of preparing to do when we found out it was triplets,” she says. “We have a great family support system so the journey has been very smooth and fun!”

Mickey even said that their hysterical embryo photo shoot would be great for a #ThrowbackThursday of their kids.

Watch the full video below!