Filed Under:Calvin Harris, Partynextdoor
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Calvin Harris has a new collaborator.

The superstar producer has revealed a new single with PartyNextDoor, “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready.”

The announcement follows a Times Square tease in New York City, which featured the single’s artwork on a digital billboard.

When a fan asked if the track was slated for Funk Wav Vol. 2, Harris responded: “No sir, a whole new experience.”

The new song is set to debut this Thursday, Feb. 8.

