Knowles recently wrote a book about race.
By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé’s father Matthew Knowles recently spoke to Ebony magazine about his new book Racism: From the Eyes of a Child. In the brief interview, journalist Jessica Bennett asked Knowles if he’s encountered colorism — preferential treatment of lighter-skinned Black people — in the recording industry.

Knowles, who explores the topic in his book, gave a very direct answer.

“Oh, of course! I challenge my students at Texas Southern to think about this,” he said. “When it comes to Black females, who are the people who get their music played on pop radio? Mariah Carey, Rihanna, the female rapper Nicki Minaj, my kids [Beyonce and Solange], and what do they all have in common?”

“They’re all lighter skinned,” Bennett replied.

“Do you think that’s an accident?” Knowles asked.

Matthew, who no longer manages his daughter’s career, is now listed as a faculty member at Texas Southern University’s School of Communication.

