By Scott T. Sterling

Backstreet’s back for more shows in Vegas through 2018.

The group has added 21 new dates to their “Larger Than Life” residency at The Axis at Planet Hollywood.

“Las Vegas has been really good to us,” AJ McLean said in a press statement. “We returned this weekend for our first run of dates and man, does it feel good to be back on that stage!”

“We love calling Vegas our second home,” Kevin Richardson chimed. “It’s amazing to know fans from all over the world are flying to Vegas just to see our show. That’s an awesome feeling.”

While the guys will continue the Vegas run, they’ll also be working on their tenth studio album, set for release this year to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the group.

Additional dates added start this month through November, check them all out here.