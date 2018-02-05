Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Barbara Claudio, a teacher at Enfield Montessori School in Connecticut, was left speechless after her military husband surprised her with an unforgettable homecoming.

The school planned a fake class assembly so her husband Gustavo could show up and shock Barbara along with their two-year-old and six-year-old children.

[WATCH] School Assembly Turns Into Veterans Surprise Homecoming

Credit: Enfield Montessori School

Gustavo, an airman with the Connecticut Air National Guard who has been serving in Kuwait for the last six months, said he had to hold back tears after seeing his family.

“Oh my God! Oh, my God!” Barbara can be heard screaming in disbelief. “Are you kidding me right now?”

The heartwarming surprise left the entire school emotional and thankful for their incredible reunion.

