By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Philly fans are no doubt excited about the Eagles’ historic Super Bowl LII win, but for some that excitement turned into destruction.

See Also:

Philadelphia Eagles Fan’s Super Bowl Proposal Goes Viral

Justin Timberlake Explains Microphone Flipping During Halftime Show

After the win, fans filled the streets to celebrate the first-ever Super Bowl win by the birds, with many situations turning violent. Some fans even climbed on top of the Ritz Carlton awning to do trust falls off of it, causing the awning to collapse later on in the evening.

OMG I JUST WATCHED A MAN DIE https://t.co/oZHBmDajJa —

max (@MaxOnTwitter) February 05, 2018

Others ripped street poles out from cement and some pulled down street decorations by climbing on traffic lights. While some injuries occured, thankfully there were no fatalities.

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why we can’t have nice things.