Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Philly fans are no doubt excited about the Eagles’ historic Super Bowl LII win, but for some that excitement turned into destruction.

See Also:

Philadelphia Eagles Fan’s Super Bowl Proposal Goes Viral

Justin Timberlake Explains Microphone Flipping During Halftime Show

After the win, fans filled the streets to celebrate the first-ever Super Bowl win by the birds, with many situations turning violent. Some fans even climbed on top of the Ritz Carlton awning to do trust falls off of it, causing the awning to collapse later on in the evening.

Others ripped street poles out from cement and some pulled down street decorations by climbing on traffic lights. While some injuries occured, thankfully there were no fatalities.

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why we can’t have nice things.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live