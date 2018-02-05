By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Justin Timberlake sat down with his best friend Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show after his show-stopping Super Bowl LII halftime performance on Sunday night (Feb. 4) and revealed his coping method for when he gets nervous.

Related:

Watch: Justin Timberlake Performs Post-Super Bowl on ‘The Tonight Show’

Justin Timberlake Dazzles Super Bowl LII with Hits-Heavy Halftime Show

People exhibit symptoms of stage fright differently; some get sweaty when they’re nervous, some freeze up with feelings of dread — the 37-year-old former boy-bander turned world-renowned pop singer revealed that his tried and true method of pushing through… is flipping his microphones.

See Also: Gisele Bündchen Comforts Husband and Children After Patriots Super Bowl Loss

“I don’t know where I started doing that but I haven’t dropped it yet,” Timberlake told Fallon during his post-game interview live from Minneapolis dramatically knocking on the wood of Fallon’s desk for good luck.

Watch the full interview with JT and Jimmy above which quickly devolves into the pair making fun of each other for a good seven minutes. Enjoy.