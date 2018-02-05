By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Gisele Bündchen is there for her husband Tom Brady, win or lose.

The model shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram to share just how proud she was of him, despite the Patriots’ defeat against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Echoing the sentiment of football fans nationwide, she wrote: “Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super Bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever[y]day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

While it was a close game, in the end, the birds ultimately won 41 to 33 making it Philadelphia’s first Super Bowl title and first NFL championship since 1960.

According to USA Today Gisele told her 5-year-old daughter, Vivian, and 8-year-old son, Benjamin, who were crying after the game, “We have to share. Sharing is caring.” And when Vivian emotionally vented, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl,” Bündchen told her “Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before.”

“Sometimes you have to let other people win.”