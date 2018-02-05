Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

David Crosby is not one to mince words when it comes to his thoughts on President Donald Trump. In fact, his strong dislike for the president might bring about a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young reunion. In a revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Crosby explains the possibility of a reunion with his former band.

While discussing the independent film Little Pink House, which focuses on the Susette Kelo Supreme Court decision concerning eminent domain, which is the government’s right to take private property and convert it to public use. The topic of Trump comes up as the president supports this practice.

“What a wretched person,” Crosby says of the president. “The worst kind of landlord; and a racist. He’s done a lot of really bad stuff.”

When the reporter asks how Trump’s election might cause a reunion for Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Crosby reveals that even though the band doesn’t get along the one thing they do agree on is their distaste for Trump.

“They all dislike Donald Trump very much, the same way I do. We dislike him intensely because he’s a spoiled child who can’t do his job. So a reunion is possible. We don’t like each other, but we like Trump a whole lot less,” he explains.

Crosby adds that he doesn’t want any Trump supporters to attend his concerts, saying, “I don’t need them.” In fact, most concerts have Crosby insulting the president. “I don’t just bash him; I take him apart and hang him up by his thumbs,” he admits. “I really, really, dislike the guy. But at my concerts I come down pretty hard on most politicians. I have a very low opinion of politicians.”