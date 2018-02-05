Filed Under:Calvin Harris
Photo: Gavin Bond

By Scott T. Sterling

Calvin Harris is up to something.

The DJ/producer revealed new artwork on a Times Square billboard featuring a spinning skull and the date “2.08.18,” leading many to believe that’s when fans can expect to hear new music.

Harris shared images of the flashing billboard on Instagram. See the post below.

The billboard also features a line drawing of a cartoon face that flashes over the spinning skull. An eagle-eyed Reddit user stumbled across a mysterious website linked to Harris’ official site which also features the cartoon face (via EDM Sauce).

Harris fans are especially keen to hear what the producer is working on, as he revealed on Twitter recently that he’s “moving on” from the sound he created for 2017 full-length, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1: “In 2018 movin on from Funk Wav sound thank u for joining me on my musical journey haha.” See the tweet below.

