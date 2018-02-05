"So much for both teams to be proud of," tweeted Carrie Underwood.
By Annie Reuter

It was a nail-biter ’til the end, but the Philadelphia Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday evening (Feb. 4), defeating the largely favored New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis.

Countless artists were in attendance and those who weren’t in Minnesota for the big game cheered along at home. In the process, everyone witnessed one of the most exciting Super Bowl matches in the history of the professional football.

Many musicians rooted for the underdogs, and they celebrated the victory, but the outcome was up in the air until the very last seconds of the game.

See some of the best artist reactions from Will Smith, Chance the Rapper, Carrie Underwood, P!nk (who sang the National Anthem) John Legend, Diplo and more below:

PHILLY IS IN THE BUILDING! #FlyEaglesFly #SBLII

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

