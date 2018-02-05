By Annie Reuter

It was a nail-biter ’til the end, but the Philadelphia Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl on Sunday evening (Feb. 4), defeating the largely favored New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis.

Countless artists were in attendance and those who weren’t in Minnesota for the big game cheered along at home. In the process, everyone witnessed one of the most exciting Super Bowl matches in the history of the professional football.

Many musicians rooted for the underdogs, and they celebrated the victory, but the outcome was up in the air until the very last seconds of the game.

See some of the best artist reactions from Will Smith, Chance the Rapper, Carrie Underwood, P!nk (who sang the National Anthem) John Legend, Diplo and more below:

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:44pm PST

Congrats, @Eagles and Eagles fans! That was a great game from the anthem to the halftime show to the confetti! So m… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 05, 2018

Huge congrats to Philly, especially my boy @TheWorldof_AJ You deserve it all. Enjoy this time with your fam, We go… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 05, 2018

Happy for philly! Congratulations! —

John Legend (@johnlegend) February 05, 2018

All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through today. Thankyou so much for all the love and support… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

P!nk (@Pink) February 05, 2018

Congratulations Philadelphia. Great season. Amazing win tonight. #SuperBowlChamps —

Kaskade (@kaskade) February 05, 2018

They should ALL be that great. GREAT football game!! —

Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) February 05, 2018

I’m a @dallascowboys fan, but congrats to all the @Eagles fans out there! You earned that! —

(@ChrisYoungMusic) February 05, 2018

Best part of the halftime show https://t.co/dXTSujODse —

dip (@diplo) February 05, 2018

And I did this https://t.co/o8vzbshYb2 —

dip (@diplo) February 05, 2018

Now Who's gonna steal the Declaration of Independence ?!?!? https://t.co/7PEcCSplQp —

dip (@diplo) February 05, 2018

PHILLY ‼️ FREE MEEK ‼️ —

Mike WiLL Made It 🦍 (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) February 05, 2018

PHILLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! —

christina perri (@christinaperri) February 05, 2018