By Robyn Collins

Radiohead vocalist Thom Yorke has written the score for the new short film, Why Can’t We Get Along, which was commissioned by UK fashion brand rag & bone.

Throughout, Yorke uses electronic beats, ethereal melodies and sparse lyrics to create an emotional and somewhat melancholy musical backdrop.

Can’t We Get Along features scenes of an art installation combined with contemporary dance and takes place in what appears to be a city loft. Three co-directors — Benjamin Millepied, Aaron Duffy and Bob Partington — filmed all the scenes in one day, reports Pitchfork.

The cast includes Baby Driver’s Ansel Elgort and House of Cards’ Kate Mara, as well as dancers from the American Ballet Theater, HipLet Ballerinas, Bulletrun Parkour and Kandi Reign from Musical.ly famous.

Check out the artsy and intriguing Can’t We Get Along below: