By Scott T. Sterling

Post Malone is all about the children.

The “Rockstar” demonstrated his connection with the kids on YouTube’s program Good Mythical Morning. For the segment, the hosts set up a game in which Malone updated the kiddie classic “Old MacDonald Had A Farm” in the style of Atlanta rap trio Migos.

“Quavo, Offset, Takeoff, I hope I do you justice,” Malone said as he walked over to a set featuring a baby doll in a crib. His revised version of “Old MacDonald” was set to the beat of “Bad and Boujee” and the results need to be seen to be believed.

Watch Post Malone remix “Old MacDonald Had a Farm” and “Bad and Boujee” below: