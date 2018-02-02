Photo: Zoe Meyers / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd’s collaboration for the Black Panther soundtrack, “Pray For Me,” has arrived and it’s musically and lyrically inspiring as it addresses pain, struggle and politics.

“Pray For Me” starts with a murky electronic beat and minor key keyboards, which are belied by The Weeknd’s euphoric vocals. About a minute and a half into the song Lamar steps up with an energetic, impassioned verse and the track becomes more confrontational.

“I fight pain and hurricanes, today I wept/ I’m trying to fight back tears flat on my doorstep/ Life in living Hell, puddles of blood on the streets/ shooters on Capitol Building, government ain’t a relief.”

Listen to “Pray for Me” below: