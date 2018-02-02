Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

By Hayden Wright

On Sunday night, billions of eyeballs will be on Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the biggest sporting event concert of the year.

Even though he’ll forever be remembered as a figure who played an important role in entertaining football fans during the break from the game, Timberlake may have accidentally irked football diehards yesterday when he talked about keeping his 3-year-old son Silas away from the gridiron.

“He will never play football,” Justin said yesterday during a press conference. Timberlake’s exhortation may have stemmed from concern about kids who get injured playing tackle football. Allowing children to play football has become the subject of debate as the medical community learns more about CTE—Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a long-term brain condition that research links to the sport.

Regardless of his motivation, Timberlake quickly re-evaluated his statement and then continued in more football-friendly direction.

“My main objective is that he become a great person. And if he wants to get into the arts or sports, then yeah, I would fully support that,” he said.

For now, Justin admitted that he and wife Jessica Biel are focusing on the basics.

“Right now we’re working on our manners,” he said. “That’s a big deal in our house right now. It’s like, one thing at a time.”

