Judas Priest is turning up the heat.

The heavy metal legends have released the title track from their new album, Firepower, which drops March 9.

The blistering new track seethes with the unbridled energy of classic Priest, featuring fiery twin guitar histrionics — courtesy of Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner (playing on his second Priest album) — along with the trademark double-bass drumming of Scott Travis. Singer Rob Halford also delivers an impassioned vocal performance on the muscular track.

“Firepower” follows, “Lightning Strike,” which is also a conflagration of precision riffs and aggressive, melodic vocals.

The band will support Firepower with a North American tour featuring NWOBHM veterans Saxon and emerging outfit Black Star Riders. The tour kicks off March 13 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania and dates are scheduled through May 1 in San Antonio, Texas before the band head to Mexico, then Europe.