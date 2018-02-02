By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

While some people hold their breath waiting for Groundhog Day to see if spring will come sooner than later — this reporter was left holding a bandage after encountering an aggressive groundhog on his most important day of the year.

When Brett Ruskin, a reporter for CBC News in Canada was covering a local Groundhog Day event, the star of the show tried to escape after performing his most esteemed of duties.

The journalist immediately rushed to catch the critter, when he was bitten by the holiday mascot after grabbing him by the back. Thankfully both Brett and the groundhog are ok, but it serves as a great reminder to everyone — don’t go grabbing random woodland creatures. They bite!