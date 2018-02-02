By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This Philadelphia Eagles fan was flying high after she got all of her wisdom teeth pulled — but right after waking up, she panicked that she already missed the big game!

While Philly fan Haley Parks was still feeling the effects of anesthesia post-surgery, she gave some serious reasons why the birds deserve the win at this year’s Super Bowl.

Coming out of the anesthesia, Haley thought she was under for only a few minutes and gets visibly shaken when told it took about a half hour to remove her teeth. That’s when she asks if she missed the Super Bowl.

“I want the Eagles to win so bad,” she says emotionally in the clip. After being told they will play on Sunday, Hayley wonders if she can go to the game.

Though the 21-year-old can’t remember much of what she said, she couldn’t stop talking about her favorite team, specifically one of their players, Jalen Mills. And after Haley sent the video to Jalen he took the time to respond with a heart emoji.

With a devoted fan like her, the Eagles just might win their first-ever super bowl!