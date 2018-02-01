Photo: Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Wiz Khalifa’s latest video for the new song “Champion” demonstrates that he sure knows his way around a recording studio.

The Pittsburgh rapper explores the space throughout the clip, and eventually finds his way into the vocal booth.

The dark, menacing track is more of a head-nodder than a club banger, but it’s sure to get Khalifa’s Taylor Gang riled up and ready for more new music.

The video, which contains explicit language, was directed by Sebastian Maldonado and produced by E. Dan. Watch it below: