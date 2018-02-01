Photo: Ruvan Wijesooriya

By Scott T. Sterling

LCD Soundsystem is back.

After ending the band’s seven-year recording hiatus with last year’s American Dream, the indie rock heroes snagged the Best Dance Recording GRAMMY at this year’s ceremony with album track, “Tonite.”

And now, James Murphy and company’s comeback rolls on, as the crew heads down to Texas for an episode of Austin City Limits.

The band has shared a performance of the American Dream tune, “Call the Police,” from the show, which is set to air on Feb. 3.

ACL has shared the full setlist in advance of the broadcast. See it below.

LCD Soundsystem on Austin City Limits, 2018

“Oh Baby”

“Call the Police”

“I Can Change”

“Change Yr Mind”

“Tonite”

“New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down”

“Emotional Haircut”

“All My Friends”