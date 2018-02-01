Photo: JC Olivera / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

They’re the turbulent duo that longtime fans wish could just KISS and make up.

Related: Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite for Hurricane Relief Fundraiser



Original KISS members Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley have a famously volatile history, one that has been pointed to as among the reasons the band’s classic lineup has rarely reconvened since the 1996 reunion tour.

As time goes by, however, the pair’s public relationship has thawed considerably, most recently when Frehley joined Simmons in Miami as the bassist delivered The Vault Experience to Florida fans at Walter Grace Vintage Guitars.

Simmons and Frehley grabbed a couple of acoustic guitars and sat for the gathered fans, sharing anecdotes and songs like an old divorced couple realizing that things really weren’t so bad.

While it’s not likely to inspire a reunion tour of the original KISS lineup, it’s always nice to see them getting along so famously.

Watch the session here.