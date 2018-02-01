Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

When you accidentally bump into Beyoncé and JAY-Z you’re probably going to react, regardless of your age.

Bey posted a photo of Boston resident Susan Monaghan, wide-mouthed, looking completely shocked to see the celebrities at the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel, and the image quickly went viral.

At first, Monaghan didn’t realize she was having a brush with greatness: “I’m thinking in my mind, ‘Who is this?’” the grandmother told the Boston Globe, “And I looked at [JAY-Z] and he looked tall, and thin, and had curly hair, and was really good-looking.”

Then Monaghan saw Beyoncé and realized who she was standing near.

“I was like ‘Oh, my God! I looked at her and all I could think was, ‘No one is going to believe me. No one is going to believe me.’”

Monaghan has an idea why Beyonce posted the picture: “I think she posted it for me. So people would believe me.”