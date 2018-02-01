By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Everyone is busy this week choosing their picks for who they think will win the big game on Sunday… even these wild animals!

“Munake” is a woodchuck at the Museum of Science in Boston, MA who has correctly chosen the Super Bowl winners for the past four years! And this year, he’s going with the New England Patriots.

While our favorite “Fiona” the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo thinks the Philadelphia Eagles are sure to win!

See Also: Happy First Birthday To the Cincinnati Zoo’s ‘Fiona’ the Hippo

But “April” the giraffe at Harpursville, NY’s Animal Adventure Park is siding with the woodchuck on this one — and picked the Patriots as the ultimate champs!

Regardless of who wins, it’s sure to be a WILD game!

(See what we did there?)