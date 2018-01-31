Dave Mustaine of Megadeth (Photo: Chapman Baehler)

By Scott T. Sterling

Step aside Eddie, Vic Rattlehead is on the move!

Related: Megadeth Cover ‘Outshined’ to Honor Chris Cornell

Megadeth’s mascot, famous for appearances on many of the band’s album covers, has been brought to life for the new video, “Lying in State.”

It’s the most updated version of Vic Rattlehead — the one featured on the cover of Megadeth’s 2016 full-length, Dystopia, which includes some of the band’s most aggressive music in years, including “Lying in State.”

In the cinematic clip, the character embarks on a dangerous rescue mission deep in the heart of a dank cemetery. It’s an apt visual for the heavy and politically charged track.

Watch Megadeth’s video, which does contain violent content, for “Lying in State” below: